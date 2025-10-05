The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 1.02 per cent and 1.31 per cent to close the week at 143,584.04 and N91.135 trillion respectively.

Theses are against 142,133.03 and N89.960 posted last week.

Consequently, equities investors gained N1.175 trillion for the week under review.

This is because the market opened for four trading days this week as the federal government declared Wednesday Oct. 1, as a public holiday to mark the Independence Day celebration.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Premium, NGX Insurance, NGX AFR Div Yield and NGX MERI Value Indices which depreciated by 0.05 per cent, 2.02 per cent, 2.78 per cent and 0.81 per cent respectively, while the NGX AseM and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 8.403 billion shares worth N115.501 billion in 115,801 transactions was traded this week by investors.

This is in contrast to 7.684 billion shares valued at N494.126 billion that exchanged hands last week in 116,645 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 7.750 billion shares valued at N88.153 billion traded in 54,074 deals.

This contributed 92.24 per cent and 76.32 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The ICT Industry followed with 181.005 million shares worth N4.077 billion in 9,364 deals.

The third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 126.554 million shares worth N6.274 billion in 14,261 deals.

Trading in the top three equities, namely Cornerstone Insurance Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc, accounted for 6.525 billion shares worth N52.699 billion in 8,820 transactions.

This contributed 77.66 per cent and 45.63 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Fifty-three equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 32 equities in the previous week.

Forty-three equities depreciated in price, lower than 51 equities in the previous week, while 51 equities remained unchanged, lower than 64 recorded in the previous week.

Eterna, Nigerian Enamelware, PZ Cussons, Livingtrust Mortgage Bank and Eunisell Interlinked were the top five gainers for the week, and they grew in 32.80 per cent, 20.94 per cent, 20.87 per cent, 18.25 per cent and 17.56 per cent respectively.

The companies gained N9.15, N7.35, N7.20, 94k and N5.90 respectively

The top five decliners for the week were Julius Berger, International Energy Insurance, Union Dicon Salt, AXA Mansard and University Press and they lost N26.60, 37k, 90k, N1.60 and 59k respectively.

The NGX notified the trading licence holders that additional 14,143,244,747 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each of Wema Bank Plc were on Tuesday, Sept. 30, listed on the Daily Official List of NGX.

The additional shares arose from the Bank’s Rights Issue of 14,286,785,417 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each at N10.45 per share on the basis of two (2) new shares for every existing three ordinary shares held as at close of business on Wednesday, 5 March 2025.

With the listing of the additional 14,143,244,747 ordinary shares, the total issued, and fully paid-up shares of Wema Bank Plc has now increased from 21,430,178,125 to 35,573,422,872 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each. (NAN)