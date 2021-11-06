The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has commended the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for calling off its one week sit-at-home order which would have commenced yesterday, a day to the crucial Anambra State governorship election.

Spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful, who announced the cancellation, had explained that they heeded the advice of the well-meaning Igbos and therefore cancelled the sit at home.

He advised the electorate in Anambra State to go out today and exercise their franchise.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend in Abuja signed by the national chairman of IPAC, Dr Leonard Nzenwa, appealed to all aggrieved stakeholders to sheath their swords in the interest of peace in Anambra State in particular and the nation in general.

He said the council was pleased that its intervention yielded result with the cancelation of the lockdown of the entire South East on election week.

Nzenwa said this had averted a political upheaval, constitutional logjam, bloodshed and economic stagnation in a nation battling terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping among others.

He expressed hope that other aggrieved people should toe the path of dialogue, peace and honour to jointly resolve all grievances arising from injustices and marginalization in the country.

“IPAC once more calls on Ndi Anambra to come out en masse and vote for candidates of their choice as sovereignty resides in them.

“Every vote in this election must be counted and count in the overall result. Council, indeed, Ndi Anambra will not tolerate any form of rigging that will subvert the will and mandate of the people.

“Security agents must be alive to their duties and promptly arrest electoral offenders and their sponsors to face the full weight of the law. We must get it right this time and build on the success in future elections. The whole world is watching us,” he said.

Similarly, the president general of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze N’digbo, Professor George Obiozor, has applauded the decision of IPOB to cancel the order.

Reacting to the development, through a statement by the spokesman of Ohanaeze, Alex Ogbonnia, Obiozor noted that the organisation had earlier pleaded with IPOB to reconsider its position and reiterated that self-immolation is the worst form of rights struggle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ohanaeze maintains that IPOB is a child of circumstances occasioned by orchestrated national political decisions; and to this end, it requires a political solution to which the leadership of the South East are committed,” he said.

Obiozor urged all Anambra indigenes to come out and exercise their franchise in the election, saying the presence of security operatives should not be a source of fear and trepidation rather a confidence building dynamic by the federal government to guarantee adequate security of lives and property in the state.

“Ohanaeze N’digbo requests the chief of army staff, inspector general of police and all the service chiefs whose men are involved in the Anambra election to ensure that the security operatives observe strictly the best global standard of rules of engagement with the good people of Anambra State.

“The federal security operatives should synergize with the traditional rulers, town union presidents and local community vigilante for effective coordination of the voting process,” he added.

Ohanaeze N’digbo said a credible election in Anambra State would redound to the reputation of President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria in the comity of nations.

“Finally, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide maintains its non-partisanship and neutrality in the Anambra State governorship election; all the candidates are our illustrious sons,” he added.