Eligible voters for today’s governorship election who fled Awka to Enugu have recounted their ordeals to Leadership Weekend.

There were traffic gridlocks in major entrance routes in Enugu City yesterday following the influx of people from Anambra.

Our correspondent observed that the gridlocks, which lasted for several hours were later contained following the intervention of security and traffic officials.

Most of the runaway persons who spoke to our correspondent in Enugu, cited the sit at home order and boycott of the poll by IPOB while others said they were afraid of the unknown.

Speaking to our correspondent, one of the runway persons, who identified himself as Nkoli Egbuche said he decided to run away because of the threat by IPOB to disrupt the election.

“I was afraid because of the threat by IPOB to disrupt the election. Besides, there have a lot of killings in different parts of Anambra State so I was afraid to stay in Anambra till the election day because we don’t know what will happen,” he stated.

Another person, Mrs Ujunwa Obiorah said she went to Enugu for fear of the unknown.

She stated that she witnessed a lot of shootings in different parts of Anambra, hence her decision to run to Enugu.

“The shootings made me afraid. They have been killing people in different parts of Anambra State. Security operatives cannot be everywhere. These boys who are implementing the IPOB order are very serious, they don’t have human heart. So I decided to come to Enugu and stay till the election ends. After the election, I will go back to Anambra State,” she stated.