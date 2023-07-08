Is The Penalty For Traffic Infractions Adequate?

I once x-rayed punishment accruable to traffic offenders for infractions committed as listed in the offences booklet as provided by the National Road Traffic Regulations, 2012. My position which has not changed, was that the listed penalties were too lame to deter offenders from what I often refer to as irresponsible driving.

Today, I am compelled to again look at this from a different perspective based on certain developments in some clime and also based on fatality cases being recorded across our roads and the need to tame road users responsible for such avoidable crashes as well as deaths and injuries.

Before I do, I wish to know if you followed the trend of road traffic crashes during the just concluded Eid El Kabir SallahCelebrations. Did you follow the tragedy that befell the nation during the celebration? If you didn’t, please permit me to refresh your memory with the details of the tragic crashes which occurred.

There were two major crashes. They occurred along the Kabba-Ayere road and Ore-Benin road on 29 and 27 July, 2023. A total of fourteen lives were lost as a result of these two crashes. Let me focus on the most tragic in terms of the numbers killed as well as the number of vehicles involved.

According to reports, the Ore-Benin crash occurred due to the break failure of a Dangote company truck which crashed onto an Ore-Benin bound bus killing almost all the occupants. The multiple crash also involved a Rio car with a death toll that involved innocent children.

After the crash, there was public outcry. This was not the first crash during any of this year’s festivities. Neither is this the first fatal crash recorded this year. During the Easter celebration, there were three avoidable crashes that occurred at Garaku, Abakaliki as well as at Ogoja. A total of thirty five lives were lost in those crashes.