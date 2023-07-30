Sunday, July 30, 2023
Itsekiris In UK Host Olu Of Warri As Monarch Seeks Devt Of Iwereland

by Patrick Ochoga
2 hours ago
in News
Olu of warri
Itsekiris in the United Kingdom adorned in their cultural attire Saturday rolled out the drums to welcome His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, to a royal cultural display to the admiration of guests.

 

The occasion was the Ugbajo Itsekiri UK 10th Gala and Charity Nite held at the Brent Civic Centre, Engineer Way Wembley Park, Wembley, United Kingdom.

 

The colourful event which had the theme, “The Role of Diaspora Community in Strategic Health and Education Development in Rural Community” also had the attendance of senior palace chiefs and friends of the Itsekiris as different cultural troupes and associations took turns to perform as they present gifts to the monarch, which were received by Chief Brown Mene on behalf of His Majesty.

 

