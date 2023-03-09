Selected female artistes namely Ruby Gyang, Victoria Kimani and Candy Bleaks, who have thrived in the Nigeria music space have made the compilation album curated by entertainment giant, Chocolate City music in celebration of International Women’s Day and Month.

Titled Shero, the compilation album is a project by Chocolate City to celebrate & eulogize the beautiful women in different spheres of life. According to a statement by the group, the playlist contains iconic empowerment anthems that appreciates the intelligent and beautiful women in our society.

“Women’s Month is one of the most important celebrations in the equality calendar. The event recognizes the achievements of female academics, adventurers and activists, who have defined society as we know it but are regularly left out of school curriculums and industry discussions. Chocolate

City Music has this compilation album with empowerment bops that will surely get music lovers inspired and the women ready to progress to a strong star,” it reads.

Shero has fifteen songs in the complication album and includes majorly female and enterprising women from the Nigeria music space who have made their mark in the past, the younger ones among the the ones from male singers.

In ‘Dear Shero’, Chocolate City Music whose vice president, Aibee Abidoye says women in music industry as story tellers within the creative space, have done well for themselves amidst challenges.

We celebrate our female musicians who have done well and expressed their creativity in a male dominated music industry. it is said that a female musicians will have to work hard twice of what the male counterpart does to be able to rise in the Nigerian music space.

They comprise of songs of Candy Bleakz, Dragon Anthem Baba Nla featuring Teni; Show by Victoria Kimani, Kale Ni, Ha Abada by Ruby Gyang, Beautiful By Ruby Gyang featuring Nneka,

The songs from male artists include : ‘You’re like a melody’ by MI Abaga, Sugar Cane Baby by Jesse Jags; Mercy & Baby by Ice Prince; Ella & Miracle by Dice Ailles, Like A Woman by Loose Kanyon Featuring Victoria Kimani and Stop! Never Second Guess Yourself By MI Abaga Ft Cina Soul.