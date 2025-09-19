The Nigerian Representative of the African Food Action Club, Amb Felicia Iwobi, has drummed support for the proposed ‘Operation Feed Your Local Government’ Initiative, which is being championed by His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr) Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede, the Olowa of Igbara Oke Kingdom.

In a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, Amb. Iwobi said his proposal which called for massive local food production, provision of tractors and implements, direct federal support of one billion naira per local government area, controlled pricing mechanism and land allocation by local government chairmen for farming, will go a long way towards ensuring food security and sufficiency.

Amb. Felicia Iwobi participated at the last United Nations Food System Summit in Ethiopia and will also be participating in the forthcoming United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation Summit coming up in Italy next month.

Iwobi said she will be using her position as Nigerian Representative of the African Food Action Club to drum support for investments in the Nigerian agricultural sector.

She urged other traditional rulers to study the proposal of His Royal Majesty Oba Dr Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede towards pushing for greater food sufficiency, which will, among other benefits, reduce the cost of food prices in the country.

“If such proposals are implemented, its outcomes aside reduction of price of foods, will include job creation, improved food security, reduction of hunger, among others, and this is what Nigeria and African countries need,” she stated.

Amb. Iwobi also urged Nigerians to invest in researches which will help boost food production in the country, stressing that attending conferences and summits on agriculture should be encouraged by the government and private sector.

The African Food Action Club with headquarters in South Africa is an initiative of the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA).

The club was launched in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, during the course of the United Nations Food System Summit and it will be unveiled in Nigeria in October. Amb Felicia Iwobi is currently reaching out to stakeholders in the agriculture sector towards ensuring its successful unveiling.