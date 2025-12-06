Super Eagles Midfielder Alex Iwobi has expressed profound disappointment following the sudden retirement of vice-captain and defensive pillar William Troost-Ekong from international football, labeling the decision “a sad one” for the entire squad.

The news, which broke on Thursday, sent shockwaves through Nigerian football circles. Troost-Ekong, 32, brought the curtain down on a dedicated ten-year international career, a decision that came as a particular surprise given expectations that he would lead the Super Eagles’ charge at the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

In an emotional reaction to the retirement, Iwobi, a key teammate for both club and country over the years, did not hide his sense of loss. Speaking to Sporty TV, the Fulham midfielder painted a picture of Troost-Ekong as far more than just a colleague.

“It’s obviously a sad one for us because he’s a big part of our team,” Iwobi stated, his tone reflecting the void left in the dressing room. “He’s a leader, someone we all looked up to, especially in big moments.”

Iwobi went beyond the pitch, highlighting the personal bond and mentorship Troost-Ekong provided. “At the end of the day, I wish him well. He’s a brother,” he emphasized.

“He has helped out Nigeria tremendously, and on a personal level, he has helped me out. I hope that the next chapter he has in his life goes well for him, and we’ll all support him.”

Troost-Ekong’s retirement marks the end of a significant era for the national team. The central defender earned 83 caps for the three-time African champions, with his legacy cemented by a legendary performance at the 2023 AFCON.

Despite playing through a significant injury, he was named Player of the Tournament, scoring three crucial goals—including a final penalty against Côte d’Ivoire—and embodying the fighting spirit of the squad that finished as runners-up.

His departure not only robs the Super Eagles of a world-class defender but also of a core leadership figure as the team begins a new cycle.

Iwobi’s heartfelt comments underscore the dual loss felt within the camp: that of an indispensable player and a respected elder statesman whose influence extended well beyond the ninety minutes on the field.