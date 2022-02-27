The fourth season of ‘The Voice Nigeria’, music talent show gets better with JAC Motors emerging the Official Automobile Partner.

The last season ended with Esther Benyeogo who recently got married to her heartrob, emerging the winner.

The organisers in a press conference unveiled

JAC Motors (Elizade JAC Autoland) as a worthy partner. Explaining the company’s involvement at the event, Head, Brand Marketing & Development, JAC Motors, Franklyn Okotie said it was excited at the opportunity to partner and contribute to talent development and the growth of the music industry in Nigeria because the company’s objectives align with that of The Voice Nigeria.

“The Voice Nigeria team are people who understand what they are doing, and because of that serious-mindedness, we are properly aligned. Therefore, it is a great privilege for us. We recognise the impact of The Voice Nigeria in developing the Nigerian entertainment industry, and we are proud to associate with this project.

“We understand the huge talent in Nigerians and as our music and artistry are beginning to rule the world, the winner of The Voice Nigeria deserves nothing but the best of third-generation automobile, which JAC Motors offers”

Managing Director of Unity 1 Limited and Executive Producer, The Voice Nigeria, Akin Salami expressed delight with the growth of Nigeria’s music industry and JAC Motors generous support.

He said, “The Nigerian music industry has grown a lot in the past eighteen months, with Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy setting records globally. We believe the right thing for this industry is to discover and nurture talents, and we will continue to do so.”

Registration for the new season of The Voice Nigeria opened at 6 pm, February 18, 2022, and the blind auditions, open to all 18 to 50 years who have resided in Nigeria for 12 consecutive years will commence soon.