Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a shift in the commencement of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration.

Registration for the UTME will now commence on Monday, February 3, instead of Friday, January 31, as earlier slated.

Dr. Fabian Benjamin, JAMB Public Communication Advisor, disclosed this yesterday and said the change was necessary for the Board to implement essential adjustments to its registration templates.

“These adjustments came in light of the recent suspension of specific law programmes at selected universities, as submitted to the Board by the Council for Legal Education.

“Additionally, the Board discovered that some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres had used deceptive facilities to be approved, prompting the need for further scrutiny and corrections by disapproving such centres.

“The Board acknowledges the disruption this may cause to candidates and other stakeholders and sincerely apologises for any inconvenience,” he said.

He added that the additional time would be used to ensure that all necessary changes were made for a smooth registration process.