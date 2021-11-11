The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has urged stakeholders to adhere strictly to the federal government’s guidelines on prescribed science/art admission ratio.

The admission ratio mandate tertiary institutions to admit their intakes in line with the prescribed 60:40 Science/Art for conventional Universities/Colleges of Education, 80:20 science/art ratio for specialised Universities and 70:30 technology/nontechnology courses ratio for polytechnics and monotechnics.

In its Monday bulletin of November 8th, 2021, the board urged all institutions to adhere strictly to guidelines on admission according to their orientation and proprietorship.

“As such, for federal institutions, the allotment shall be merit: 4 5%, catchment: 35% and educationally less developed state: 20% for federal and state institutions, the merit quota shall be 45%.

“For State Institutions, the merit quota should be in two layers as follows: National merit quota for the first topmost 10% (indigenes and non-indigenes including foreigners); and indigene merit quota additional 35% allotted to indigenes of the state on merit basis after the first topmost 10% national merit,” it added.

This clarification, according to the board, is necessary for a clearer understanding of the basis for admitting candidates to tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“It is the Board’s firm belief that if these guidelines are followed faithfully, the nation’s developmental aspirations will be realized sooner than later,” it said.