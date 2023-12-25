Japan achieved a significant milestone in its space exploration endeavors as the SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon) space probe successfully entered the Moon’s orbit on Monday, marking a crucial step towards Japan’s inaugural lunar landing anticipated next month.

Dubbed the “Moon Sniper,” the SLIM probe is engineered to achieve a pinpoint landing within 100 meters (328 feet) of a designated target on the lunar surface.

A successful touchdown would propel Japan into an elite league, making it only the fifth country globally to accomplish a successful probe landing on the Moon, following the United States, Russia, China, and India.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced on Monday evening that the SLIM probe “successfully entered the moon’s orbit at 04:51 pm Japan time” (0751 GMT).

Confirming the probe’s trajectory alignment with the planned course, JAXA stated, “Its trajectory shift was achieved as originally planned, and there is nothing out of the ordinary about the probe’s conditions.”

JAXA outlined the next stages of the mission, indicating that the lander’s descent towards the lunar surface is scheduled to commence around 12:00 am Japan time on January 20, with the actual landing estimated 20 minutes later.

The SLIM space probe embarked on its journey in September atop an H-IIA rocket launched from the southern island of Tanegashima after several delays attributed to adverse weather conditions.

Describing the upcoming mission as an “unprecedentedly high precision landing” on the Moon, JAXA highlighted the innovative technology onboard. The lander carries a spherical probe, developed in collaboration with a toy company, which can alter its shape for movement on the lunar terrain.

In a significant leap from previous missions that landed kilometers away from their intended targets, SLIM’s remarkable margin of error, aiming for under 100 meters, showcases a precision level previously deemed unattainable. This achievement is the culmination of two decades of dedicated research by JAXA researchers.

Shinichiro Sakai, JAXA’s SLIM project manager, emphasized the evolving demands of technology, stating, “Gone are the days when merely exploring ‘somewhere on the moon’ was desired.” He expressed confidence that SLIM’s precision would facilitate the sampling of lunar permafrost, potentially unveiling mysteries surrounding water resources on the Moon.

However, it’s important to note Japan’s prior setbacks in lunar missions. Last year, the country’s lunar probe Omotenashi, as part of the United States’ Artemis 1 mission, faced an unsuccessful attempt. Additionally, a Japanese private company, ispace, encountered communication loss with its craft during a landing attempt in April, thwarting its ambition to become the first private entity to touch down on the Moon.