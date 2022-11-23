Super bike squad, Jeje Riders Nigeria International in collaboration

with Notore Chemical Industries Plc., has donated food items worth

millions of Naira to victims of the recent flood disaster in Jigawa

State.

Delivering the relief materials to the Jigawa State Government on

behalf of the organisations, the chairman, Board of Trustees and

president of JeJe Riders Nigeria International, Tizhe Ibrahim Mathew,

said the items were their own form of support to the flood victims in the State.

The BoT chairman, who was represented by Dr Muhammed Garba Mainasara, also sympathised with the flood victims, who lost their loved ones, properties and were

displaced by the disaster.

“We are presenting this donation as part of the charity activities we

are carrying in collaboration with Natore Chemical Industries Plc and

other partners.

“JeJe Riders is a group of touring bikers but we have many charity and

community programs for supporting the less-privileged, complementing

government’s effort in promoting digital literacy, education, public

healthcare service delivery and fight against rape, drug abuse and

related awful act in the society,” he said.

He explained that the food items delivered to Jigawa State government included 200 120kg bags of Maize, and 200 cartons of noodles, among others.

Also speaking at the occasion, the head of Marketing, Notore Chemical

Industries Plc., Mr Joel Bwankwot, said Notore was concerned for the

farmers in Jigawa State, who were impacted by the flood and believed that the donations will go a long way in providing succour to the victims.

He said Notore has been involved in series of humanitarian gestures in

Nigeria and West Africa.

“Recently, we collaborated with the bikers association to plant over

3,000 trees in Bauchi State to commemorate the World Environment Day. This was done to enhance the quality of life of our people.

“We have spent millions of Naira to have these interventions and we

will continue to do that,” Bwankwot added.

Speaking when he received the JeJe Riders in Dutse, the State capital, the Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, thanked the group for the donations and also for identifying with the people of the State in this trying time when flooding killed over 130, displaced over 100,000 and washed away over 14,000 hectares of farmlands in the State.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Malam Umar Namadi,

reiterated the commitment of the State government to join hands with

all partners and experts in finding a lasting solution to the perennial flood disaster.