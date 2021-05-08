BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has concluded plans to commemorate its 60th anniversary and that of Nigeria by honouring deserving Nigerians and institutions.

According to the President of NACCIMA, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, the event will be held at a time Nigeria is facing various challenges, adding that, “we hope with the great accomplishments by the awardees, this event will inspire and encourage all Nigerians to regain their confidence and continue to promote the culture of excellence in every aspect of our work, recommit to national development and nation-building.”

The categories of award cuts across the private and public sector and outstanding services in the chamber movement in Nigeria.

Some of the esteemed awardees include the director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina; Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mrs Amina J. Mohammed; Flutterwave; Interswitch; Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, MFR popularly known as ‘King Sunny Ade’; Gbenga Oyebode, and Oscar N. Onyema.

Others are Jigawa State governor, Mohammed Badaru; foremost industrialist, Chief Cletus Ibeto, and chairman/chief executive officer of J. Udeagbala Holdings, Chief John C. Udeagbala.

The list of awardees also includes the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Interswitch, AMCON, MTN and Globalcom.

The Awards ceremony will hold at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Tuesday May 25, 2021 by 2pm under the distinguished chairmanship of the Honorable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo.

The event will bring together major stakeholders in the private and public sectors of Nigeria.

Special guests at the event include the Grand Patron of NACCIMA and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Muhammadu Buhari GCFR; Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Alh. Ahmed Rufai, the Patron of the Association.

The event will be streamed live across multiple platforms online – Zoom, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and will hold in consonance with COVID-19 protocols.