Jigawa State governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has suspended the State’s Commissioner for Commerce, Alhaji Aminu Kanta, over alleged misappropriation of funds allocated for Ramadan Iftar Feeding Programme in Babura local government area of the State.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Malam Bala Ibrahim, and made available to journalists in Dutse, the state capital, on Friday.

The statement said the suspension was with immediate effect until the determination of the investigative committee set up by the state governor to probe the allegation.

According to the statement, the action taken by the state governor was part of his efforts to ensure financial accountability and prudent management of public funds.

It could be recalled that the State Executive Council (SEC) had approved the release of N2.8 billion for Ramadan Iftar feeding across the 27 local government areas of the state.

Under the programme, 600 centers were created with minimum of two feeding points in every political ward, and some designated centres at every higher institutions in the state, while minimum of 300 people are fed daily at every center, which is last throughout the Ramadan period.