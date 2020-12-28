BY ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos

To consolidate on the peace in Plateau State, the NASCO Group Nigeria has again sponsored a Polo Tournament in Jos the State capital.

The eight-day tournament has participating teams drawn from Abuja, Kaduna, Yola, Zaria, Minna, Argungu, Maiduguri, Katsina, Kano, Bauchi, Abuja and Keffi. The event is taking place at the Hassan Katsina Polo field in Jos.

Tournament manager and secretary of the Nigerian Polo Federation (NPF), Murtala Laushi, had assured tourists and polo enthusiasts that the club will host the best winter Polo fiesta that will surpass previous editions.

Laushi, who is also the President of Jos Polo assured that with the full backing of the Plateau State Government, NASCO and other stakeholders, the organizers will deliver 2020 Polo fiesta in grand style.

“Whatever challenges there are, we will overcome because Plateau people are peace-loving Polo enthusiasts who would participate in their droves throughout the weeklong festival.”

The teams contesting in the Tournament includes Jos-based Malcomines Polo team, Abuja Lintex and Keffi Ponys amongst other teams.

LEADERSHIP Sports also gathered that NASCO Group views the Annual Jos Polo Tournament as one of those important planks through which its corporate values and timeless worldview of oneness, inclusion, hard work, resilience, excellence and fair play, can be best mainstreamed into the lives and consciousness of the youth.