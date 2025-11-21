The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Yobe State Council, has felicitated with His Excellency, Governor Hon. Dr. Mai Mala Buni, on the occasion of his 58th birthday, describing him as a visionary leader whose commitment has significantly transformed the state.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the chairman of the NUJ Yobe State Council, Comrade Rajab Mohammed Ismael, and secretary, Alhassan Sule Mamudo.

According to the statement, the union celebrated Governor Buni for his impactful governance and the steady progress recorded under his administration across key sectors.

The NUJ highlighted remarkable gains in infrastructural development, including completion of major roads and bridges that now connect previously inaccessible rural communities.

It said Governor Buni’s reforms in the health sector particularly the upgrade of medical facilities and provision of free maternal healthcare have enhanced access to quality healthcare delivery across the state.

The union also applauded the governor’s outstanding investment in the education sector through the construction of modern schools and expansion of scholarship opportunities for indigent students.

It added that, support for agricultural development through subsidised inputs and improved market access has also boosted the livelihoods of farmers.