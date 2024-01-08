An education firm, Joint Professionals Training and Support International (JPTS), has made known the need for the public to get abreast of what the institution stands for, saying that it was necessary to make it clear in disregard to the wrong impressions created by few persons.

In a press statement signed by the school’s Director of Public Affairs, Amb. Emeagi Emeka Williams, he stated that certain individuals have peddled disinformation about the institute, which the management deemed necessary to be corrected.

“The attention of the management of the JPTS Institute had been drawn to the fact that certain individuals have created a wrong impression about the school and its founding essence, thus have also misguided prospective academic pursants while need for urgent clarification becomes necessary.

“It is therefore the wish of the management to clarify that; contrary to what many citizens who do not clearly know the school think, the JPTS Institute is never a university, but an institution created for diverse professional training in different fields within its coverage space,” it stated.

In furtherance to that, the statement also clarified that the institution’s Professional Certifications are recognised and accepted for both employment offer and credits transfer and evaluation into various Higher Institutions.

“That the Healthcare Management students of the institute, although may not be absorbed for attachment by other government healthcare establishments still enjoy strategic benefits and quality work relationships with other bodies globally.

“This is because some students from other establishments are unable to adequately and convincingly prove their worth when merged with JPTS graduates. That the management places high premium on practical experiences for students beyond lecture rooms seems to attract beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme

who after obtaining O’ Level results, automatically enrol at the Institution on scholarship,” it stated.

The statement went further to notify the public that JPTS scholarships are in different dimensions, stating that some students get Professional Certificate scholarships with JPTS while others get University scholarships which are done abroad.

“JPTS is an International Organization registered to operate as a Professional Training Organization in the US, UAE, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Nigeria. The institute is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission and it offers a wide range of professional certificated training from the field of oil and gas, Management, Health & Safety among others.

“JPTS is registered with Accreditation Services for International Colleges across the globe and is affiliated with other professional bodies in Nigeria and the globe with training done both online and in-person classes.

“We state clearly that JPTS do not offer or award a degree, Ordinary National Diploma and Higher National Diploma Program, and do not represent any University in Nigeria.

“Under the aforementioned, JPTS management is happy to humbly disabuse the minds of those who have been ill-informed about our institution and that JPTS remains committed to the course of building a better society through strategic educational intervention with a bias for the indigent or less privileged ones.

“It is also our obligation to ensure that Africans are given access to education in a more affordable way owing to the poor financial background of many African homes which have lots of limited young ones seeking to access education,” stated the firm.