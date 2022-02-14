The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, has commissioned five out of the seven neighborhood sports centres meant for the seven local government areas of his senatorial district, leading to a massive jubilation by the constituents.

This initiative, which is ongoing, was facilitated by the lawmaker under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects of the NDIC.

A cross-section of respondents in the five local government areas that benefited from the project, expressed gratitude to the Senator for initiating the projects, describing his efforts in various sectors, including sports as legendary.

One of the respondents, Hajiya Habiba Aliyu Usman also hailed the NDIC for “joining hands with our tireless, focused and result-oriented Senator to support youth and sports development here in Rigasa.”

In his continued efforts of promoting sports administration within his constituency, the Senator is also constructing a Mini Sport Complex worth an150 million at Millennium City, in Chikun local government area as part of the year 2021 Zonal Intervention projects.

The ongoing projects will all be concluded by February 28, 2022.

