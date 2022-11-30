The Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rt Hon. Titus Uba, doused political tension in the State when he announced that he was hale and hearty and ready to join the campaign train for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Uba’s assurance came following weeks of apprehension over the health condition of the Benue State Speaker and PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 elections.

The PDP governorship candidate, who had been absent at public functions as he took time to attend to his health, spoke in a viral video where he also thanked Governor Samuel Ortom for his prompt intervention in ensuring he received the best medical attention.

In the 44-second-long video message to the people of Benue State and the supporters of the PDP, Uba said he was back on his feet.

He stated, “Over two weeks ago, I had health challenge but the governor of Benue State rose quickly to the challenge. Since then, I have been subjected to the best medical attention.

“This is to let you know that I’m back on my feet and will join you very soon. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for all your prayers and God bless you.”

Meanwhile, supporters of the PDP gubernatorial candidate went on jubilation mode as news of his recovery hit the state capital just as they thanked God for granting him quick recovery.

A member of the PDP, Tena Josiah said, “We are happy that our incoming governor is back on his feet. We are fully with him in this battle to continue from where Ortom stops comes 2023.”