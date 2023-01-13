As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has upgraded and rehabilitated orphanage home, primary, junior and senior secondary sections and other administrative blocks of the Jam’iyar Matan Arewa (JMA) aimed at revamping the historical monument which reflects the vision of its founders and their lasting commitment to society’s well-being.

In addition to the upgrading and renovation of the facilities, the company also provided the orphanage with a solar powered borehole and a 10,000-litre overhead tank for provision of constant and regular water supply.

Speaking at the official commissioning ceremony and unveiling of the JMA 60th anniversary logo yesterday in Kaduna, the national president, JMA, Hajiya Rabi Saulawa said the association is at the forefront of the struggle to empower the Northern women, economically, educationally, socially and politically.

In her words, “As a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), we are still struggling to make ends meet. That is why we are always overjoyed when we receive any kind of assistance from individuals, organisations and government agencies.”

She commended Julius Berger Plc and other organisations for supporting JMA and particularly the orphanage home while calling for more support.

Also, the executive director administration (EDA), Julius Berger, Alhaji Zubairu Bayi said, over 500 direct and indirect jobs were created from the execution of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects during the upgrade and renovation of the facilities.

“It is in line with the company’s policy that JMA orphanage located within Kaduna State which forms part of the host communities of the Abuja to Kano road projects was identified as a suitable institution that should benefit for the company’s CSR policy and this lead to the intervention works that we are commissioning today.”

Earlier, the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamali who was represented by the District Head of Kawo, Alhaji Jibril Magaji congratulated JMA on its 60th anniversary and commended Julius Berger plc for their kind gesture in giving a facelift to facilities of JMA particularly the orphanage home and the school.

He used the opportunity to call on Nigerians to play politics without hate speech and ensure free, fair and credible elections during the elections which are around the corner.

In his goodwill message, the chairman, Kaduna North local government area, Hon. Murtala Baloni pledged to equip the JMA skills acquisition centre while urging the members of the association to mentor the next generation in order to ensure that the legacies of the founding members are sustained.

On his part, the joint chairman, JMA Orphanage/Premier School Board, Alhaji Muhammad Yusuf Lere who is the Sa’in Lere recalled the kind of unity the North had 60 years ago when the JMA was founded and prayed for such unity and togetherness to be restored.