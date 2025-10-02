E-commerce platform, Jumia, has been recognised by the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) for its commitment to consumer satisfaction, fairness, and transparency.

The company received the Consumer-Friendly Business Award at the maiden edition of the Consumer Service Week Awards 2025, held on Tuesday, September 30, at Adeyemi Bero Hall, Alausa, Ikeja.

Organised by LASCOPA, the awards celebrate organisations that promote consumer rights and ethical business practices across Lagos State. This year’s theme, “Fairness, Transparency, and Trust: Strengthening Consumer Confidence in the Marketplace,” highlighted Jumia’s role in providing seamless shopping experiences, enforcing fair return and refund policies, and maintaining responsive customer service.

Advertisement

Speaking on the recognition, Jumia Nigeria’s chief operating officer, Marilyn Oruwari, said the award reaffirmed the company’s customer-first approach.

“For us at Jumia, everything begins with the customer, from building digital tools that make shopping safer and easier to resolving issues swiftly and fairly. This award is a testament to the passion of the Jumia team, whose dedication to innovation and integrity keeps us growing stronger,” she said.

LASCOPA noted that the Consumer Service Week Awards were instituted to encourage responsible business practices and honour brands that uphold service excellence.

Over the years, Jumia has invested in consumer education, dispute resolution mechanisms, and efficient after-sales support, which the company says not only protect shoppers but also strengthen Nigeria’s digital economy.

Oruwari added that the recognition belonged to Jumia’s customers and partners. “Our goal remains simple: to make everyday life easier through technology, trust, and transparency,” she said.