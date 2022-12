Gunmen on Tuesday night attacked a residence close to the hill in the Wuse Zone five area of Abuja, shot two, and killed one, with several others missing as the gunmen escaped through the hills.

An eyewitness who reached out to our correspondent through a distress call noted that the gunmen shot sporadically at Amilomania Street and later moved to Toyin Street of the district.

He said, “We heard gunshots twice when they first stormed a house at Amilonania Street. They’re now at Toyin Street, at the last house by the hill.

“They shot a tailor, Oshodi, and he’s lying down dead. They also shot another male, but we have taken him to the General Hospital, but he was unconscious.

“The gunmen have escaped through the hill. We are equally looking for some people and we’ve not found them. It’s possibly an abduction.”

When contacted, the FCT Police spokesperson, Josephine Adey, didn’t pick calls placed to her phone line nor respond to text messages from our correspondent on Tuesday night.