Eleven persons have lost their lives in an auto crash at Hawan Jaki village on Alkaleri-Gombe Road in Alkaleri local government area of Bauchi State on Saturday.

Eight other persons sustained various decrees of injuries and have been hospitalised.

Nine of the victims lost their lives on the spot while two others were later pronounced dead by medical personnel at the Alkaleri General Hospital, where they were rushed to for medical attention.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the State, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday, said the accident involved one commercial vehicle belonging to Yankari Express and a Dangote articulated vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdullahi attributed the cause of the accident to dangerous driving, saying 20 male adults were involved in the fatal road crash.

“Eight others sustained various degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment at the Alkaleri hospital where corpses of the dead were deposited,” he added.

The FRSC Sector Commander, therefore, advised motorists to obey road traffic rules and regulations while plying the roads even as he also called on them to always reduce speed while driving.