The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has confirmed the death of two persons and several persons injured in a suspected bomb explosion at Tsangaya Sani Uthman Islamiya School, Kuchibuyi Village, Bwari Area Council of FCT.

In a statement by the FCT Police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, the police said the suspected bomb explosion occurred on Monday, January 6, 2025, at approximately 11:00am at the Tsangaya Sani Uthman Islamiyya School, located in Kuchibuyi Village, Byazhin area of the FCT.

The police said upon receiving a distress call from the Sarki of Kuchibuyi, a team of police operatives, including the Command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and the Area Commander of Kubwa, swiftly mobilised to the scene and the area was immediately cordoned off to protect residents and facilitate a thorough investigation.

The police said, “preliminary investigations revealed that three men from Katsina had visited the owner of the Islamic school, Mallam Adamu Ashimu. The three visitors are suspected of having brought the explosive device with them. Tragically, two of the men died in the explosion while tampering with the improvised explosive device (IED), on the school Veranda, while the third man and a female trader sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving treatment under police guard.

“The FCT Bomb Squad has confirmed that it was an IED explosion, as remnants of the device have been recovered.

“Mallam Ashimu, the owner of the school, has been taken into custody for questioning, and further findings will be communicated in due course.”

Meanwhile, the FCT commissioner of police, CP Olatunji Disu, urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, behaviour, or items that may resemble improvised explosive devices to the police via our emergency numbers: 0806 158 1938, 0803 200 3913, 0802 894 0883, 0705 733 7653, CRU: 0810 731 4192, PCB: 0902 222 2352.