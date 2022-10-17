Two persons have been killed while three others were injured when unknown gunmen attacked a Celestial Church located behind NNPC Mega station in Felele area of Lokoja, Kogi State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident happened late Sunday evening.

Eyewitness account stated that the gunmen stormed the church and started shooting sporadically.

It was further learnt that two people died instantly while some were wounded while others scampered for safety.

The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Lokoja.

The eyewitness said, “when they entered, they started shooting at every one outside the church. I now went and hid inside a cassava farm. What I saw yesterday was like a action movie. Kogi is no longer safe.”

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), William Ovye Aya, confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP on Monday morning.

According to him, hoodlums invaded the church and started shooting at worshippers.

“It was a distress call that the Divisional Police Officer of B Division Felele received that hoodlums invaded a Celestial Church behind NNPC mega station and they began shooting.

“Two people were confirmed dead in the hospital, while three are receiving treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police has deployed our operatives, and ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Investigations, to commence investigation to unravel the cause of the attack with a view to arrest the perpetuators,” the PPRO stated.