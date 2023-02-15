At least three persons have lost their lives when violent protests erupted on Wednesday morning in parts of Benin City, the Edo State capital, as angry residents, who could not access their monies in commercial banks, took to the streets.

The protesters attempted to break into the State branch of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) located along Akpakpava Street, a commercial nerve centre in Benin City, where most commercial banks are also located. Thereafter, they attacked some commercial banks located in the area.

Details Later…