The Niger State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has announced that 50 out of the 315 students abducted on Friday at St Mary’s Catholic School Papiri, have escaped from the bandits.

Advertisement

According to an update given by the Media aide to the Bishop of Kontogora Catholic Diocese and Chairman of CAN in the state, Daniel Atori, the Christian body on Sunday “received some good news as 50 pupils escaped and have been reunited with their parents”.

“The pupils escaped between Friday and Saturday and have been reunited with their parents as they could not return to the school after they escaped,” he said.

Advertisement

Atori said CAN was “able to ascertain this when we decided to contact and visit some parents.

“For the records, we now have Primary 251 pupils, 14 Secondary students and 12 teachers still with their abductors,” the statement added.

Details later…