Some yet-to-be identified gunmen, on Monday, attacked the Otoko Police Division in the Obowo local government area of Imo State, fatally injuring two police officers.

A source who pleaded anonymity told LEADERSHIP that the gunmen invaded the station at about 3am shooting sporadically, a development that left residents terrified.

The source said, “Nobody slept a wink from early Monday morning, there was heavy exchange of gunfire and explosions which lasted forever, everyone was scared for their lives. However the gallant police operatives engaged the invaders and resisted them.

“When the shooting stopped and some of us dared to go and confirm the extent, it was gratifying to see that the station was standing because the police were able to withstand the gunfire, though we saw two police officers badly wounded.”

Meanwhile, the Imo Sate Police Command spokesperson, Michael Abattam, has confirmed the attack even as he maintained that no life was lost.

Abattam said: “apart from the minimal damage on the transit camp and a vehicle, no life was lost. However, the police operative who sustained minor gunshot injury has been treated.”

He, therefore, called on the public to provide information on anyone treating bullet wounds.

Further he said: “The police operatives gave them a hot chase and while combing the bush the following items were recovered on the spot: three(3) undetonated explosives, four(4) expended AK 47 RIFLES ammunition, five(5) live cartridges, thirty three(33) expended cartridges, two mask, one pump action gun and a motor saw machine.”

LEADERSHIP reports that Imo has come under severe attacks since the break-in at the Owerri Correctional Centre last year. Just two weeks ago, gunmen attacked the Umuguma Police Division and killed two police constabularies, and also attacked Omuma police station both in the month of March.