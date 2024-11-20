Unknown gunmen have killed two policemen at a police checkpoint between Ebem and Asaga Ohafia in Ohafia local government area of Abia State.

As at press time, details of the incident, which caused panic across both communities, was still sketchy even as identities of the deceased were not yet known.

LEADERSHIP’s efforts to speak to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Maureen Chilaka, proved abortive.

The incident occurred barely 72 hours after an earlier attack in Ubakala, the headquarters of Umuahia South local government area, which left one policeman dead and another wounded.

In a statement, PPRO Chilaka had said the attack was on the convoy of the member representing Isiala Ngwa North/South federal constituency of the State at the National Assembly, Ginger Onwusibe.

It explained that the deseased Policeman was travelling “in a Police Toyota Hilux vehicle after accompanying and dropping off the Honourable in Umuahia.

“On their way, in Ubakala, their vehicle was intercepted by armed men dressed in black attire, operating in a Toyota Corolla with tinted windows.

“They blocked the path of the police vehicle and opened fire.”

“Tragically, Insp. Bala Mohammed sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene, while Insp Dunna Jatau and the driver escaped the attack,” the PPRO had said on Monday.