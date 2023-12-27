The acting governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will be sworn in as governor today.

The development followed the passing of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

A source informed LEADERSHIP that Aiyedatiwa’s swearing-in would take place by 4 pm today as arrangements are being made to swear him in as the next governor at the Cocoa conference in the governor’s office.

Akeredolu died after a prolonged battle with Leukaemia and prostate cancer.

Both diseases had incapacitated the former governor for months before his death.

Until his passing, Akeredolu was 67 years old.