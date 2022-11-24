The Yola Division of the Court of Appeal has set aside a judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, Taraba State, which nullified the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election, which produced Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as the State’s governorship candidate in the 2023 elections.

Consequently, the appellate court upheld the election of Bwacha as the governorship candidate of the APC in Taraba State.

LEADERSHIP reports that Bwacha’s candidature was earlier nullified by the lower Court on September 20, 2022.

The primary election was contested by two of the governorship aspirants, Chief David Sabo Kente and Senator Abubakar Yusuf, who alleged irregularities in the exercise.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP on telephone on Thursday, Bwacha described the Appeal Court’s ruling in Yola, Adamawa State, as a victory for democracy, the people of Taraba State and the APC.

The APC governorship candidate, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Reqwesin Muri, said the Appeal Court judgment was a true reflection of the conduct of the party’s governorship primary election in Taraba State.

“We listened to the judgment delivered by the Federal High Court in Jalingo in September, we kept wondering why the Judge ignored all the reports from the national secretariat of the APC, the panel that conducted the primaries also submitted their report but it was ignored.

“We want to thank the supporters of Senator Bwacha, members of APC in the State and the media for standing by the truth till today.

“I also want to assure the people of the State of the commitment of Senator Emmanuel Bwacha to rescue the State from the PDP’s bad governance if elected as the governor of Taraba State come 2023,” Muri stated.