The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has defeated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, in the Saturday’s 2023 presidential election in Katsina State.

The State’s Returning Officer, Muazu Abubakar Gusau, announced the results at the State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) where the results were collated on Sunday through Monday morning.

He said Atiku polled 489,045 votes to beat his closest rival, Tinubu, who scored 482,283 votes.

The NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, came third with 69,385 votes while Peter Obi of the Labour Party scored 6,376 votes.

Gusau further said that a total of 51,310 registered vote were cancelled due to thuggery or over-voting or obstruction.

Meanwhile, the APC won all the three senatorial seats and nine out of the 15 federal constituency seats of the State.