Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has been declared winner of the 2023 presidential election in Ogu/Bolo local government area of Rivers State.

Ogu/Bolo is the local government area of a staunch Atiku supporter and the Senator representing Rivers East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator George Thompson Sekibo, and Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Evans Bipi.

The local government area is also the home-stead of a chieftian of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Nigeria’s Envoy to Jamaica, Ambassador Maureen Tamuno.

Atiku polled a total of 3,187 votes to defeat presidential candidates of the APC and the Labour Party (LP), Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi, who garnered 2,428 votes and 1,209 votes to respectively.