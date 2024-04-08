Bandits operating around Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State have killed 30 members of the volunteer security outfit called Yan Sa Kai.

The outfit was established to fight banditry through synergy with security operatives.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the volunteers were killed by the bandits at Dogon-Dawa community during a clash with the bandits who had earlier operated in the area and were being trailed.

The Chairman of the local government, Abbas Garba confirmed the incident on Monday, while expressing concern over the unabated activities of bandits targeting farmers as the farming season begins.

Details later…