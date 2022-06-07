A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole, has stepped down for the National Leader and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

ADVERTISEMENT

He announced this while giving his remarks at the ongoing national convention of the party.

“Because I would like to grow old, I hereby withdraw for my elder, Tinubu,” Bankole said.

Earlier, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun; Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Senator Roberts Ajayi Boroffice stepped down for Tinubu.

LEADERSHIP reports that Bankole like Amosun hails from Ogun State, where fellow contestant and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is from.