A three-storey building has collapsed in Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, triggering an ongoing rescue operation by emergency responders.

The incident occurred on Monday evening, with officials of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service currently at the scene carrying out search-and-rescue efforts.

Three ambulances have also been deployed to the site to provide emergency medical assistance to victims as rescue operations continue.

Eyewitnesses said the building had been sealed earlier on Monday by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Department of Development Control over safety concerns. Occupants were directed to vacate the premises before the structure eventually gave way.

The number of casualties or people trapped in the rubble has not been officially confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

Security operatives and other emergency personnel have cordoned off the area while rescue efforts continue.

Details later