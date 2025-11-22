The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, Most. Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, has confirmed that a total of 227 students and teachers were abducted in the terrorists Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools Papiri.

Advertisement

The CAN Chairman who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontogora Diocese that oversees the Papiri Division, said those abducted comprised 215 students and 12 teachers.

“I have just got back from the village this night after I visited the school where I also met with parents of the children to assure them that we are working with the government and security agencies to see that our children are rescued and brought back safely,” Yohanna said.

Advertisement

He added that, “It is worthy to note that, during the terrorists attack, some students escaped and parents have started coming to pick up their children as the school has to be shutdown.”

Meanwhile, LEADERSHIP reports that the state government and the security operatives were yet to release the details on the number of abducted persons since the incident occurred.

Details…