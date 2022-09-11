A group known as Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Batsari local government area of Katsina State, has repelled a terrorist attack in Batsari town, killing nine terrorists and arrested five of the assailants.

A credible source disclosed that the hoodlums invaded the town around 4:30pm on Sunday riding on 10 motorcycles and wielding sophisticated weapons.

The Civilian JTF members, however, confronted them, thereby halting the terrorists’ planned attack.

The source said out of the 10 motorcycles used by bandits, only one escaped from the town, as the CJTF captured nine of the motorcycles they came with.

According to him, the hoodlums had recently invaded the Batsari town and kidnapped some persons, but in this second attempt, they failed.

The Katsina State Police Command was yet to make an official statement on the incident at press time.