The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had revealed that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, spoke with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja moments ago on Monday, insisting that the latter was hale and hearty and only on a deserved vacation.

The Army Chief has been in the news in recent days following his disappearance from public space over alleged health challenge, but the DHQ said the Army Chief was on a well-deserved rest.

The Defence Headquarters, in a statement by its Spokesman, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, also said contrary to reports, no officer has been appointed as acting Chief of Army Staff.

“For the record, no such appointment exists within the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, is currently on a well-deserved rest as part of his 2024 annual leave,” he stated.

The statement noted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) is professionally managed and as such “all the Service Chiefs are performing their duties as stipulated in the Constitution of the FGN.

“Major General Abdulsalam Bagudu Ibrahim, the Chief of Policy and Plans, is providing routine briefs to the COAS in accordance with standard military procedures.”

He, therefore, urged individuals spreading unfounded rumours to desist from doing so immediately.

“The COAS is hale and hearty and will soon resume normal duties at the end of his leave,” he added.

The statement further urged organisations to verify information with the appropriate authorities before releasing “fake” news to the public.

“The CDS had only spoken with the COAS a few minutes ago,” he said.

The Defence Headquarters warned those advocating for a military takeover that their “actions are treasonable under the Constitution”.

He reiterated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria was committed to the preservation and advancement of democracy and are loyal to President Bola Tinubu administration.

“The military remains focused on achieving its statutory responsibilities of protecting the nation’s integrity.

“The relative peace being enjoyed today is a direct result of the President’s support for the military and the dedication of the AFN leadership,.

“To this end, the AFN and relevant security agencies have been mandated to take necessary action against any individual or group advocating for unconstitutional changes in the country,” the DHQ spokesman stated.