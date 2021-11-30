A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, declared that the banishment of the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, from Kano State was unlawful and unconstitutional.

Justice Anwuli Chikere, in a judgment, held that the Emirate Council Law, 2019, used by the Kano State government in banishing Sanusi was in conflict with the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

According to Chikere, the constitution of this country is supreme and any law that is inconsistent with it shall be null and void.

The judge declared that the former Emir had the right to live anywhere, including Kano State, as enshrined in the country’s constitution.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Emir Sanusi, who was dethroned on March 9, 2020, had on March 12, 2020, sued the Inspector-General of Police and Director-General, State Security Services over what he called “unlawful detention/confinement.”

Also joined in the motion with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020 were the Attorney-General of Kano State and Attorney General of the Federation as 3rd and 4th respondents respectively.

Although former Emir Sanusi was not challenging his dethronement, he, however, sought an interim order of the court releasing him from the detention and/or confinement of the respondents and restoring his right to human dignity and personal liberty.

He also challenged the respondents for harassing him and violating his rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Chikere, who struck out the name of the AGF from the suit, also restrained the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents from further harassing the former monarch.

The court, which awarded a N10million fine against the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents, also ordered them to tender a public apology to Sanusi in two national dailies. NAN