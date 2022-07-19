A Dana Air Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number 5N DNA with over 100 passengers bound for Abuja made an emergency landing after one ot its engines failed.

In a press statement by the communication and marketing manager of the Airline, Kingsley Ezenwa, he said the Pilot-in-Command briefed the passengers on the incident and landed the aircraft safely at the Abuja International Airport at about 2.52pm.

He, however, said the airline landed safely as all 100 passengers disembarked safely and the aircraft has been grounded for immediate attention by the Dana team of engineers.

The statement reads, “Our Abuja bound Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number (5N DNA) embarked on an emergency landing today 19th July, 2022, due to an indication on one of its engines.

“The Pilot-in- command briefed the passengers on the incident and landed the aircraft safely at the Abuja International airport at about 2.52pm

“All 100 passengers disembarked safely and the aircraft has been grounded for immediate attention by our team of engineers.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have also been briefed on the incident. We sincerely apologise to all our passengers onboard the flight and reassure our customers that Dana Air will continue to maintain its high safety standards.”