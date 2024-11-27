Former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has been arraigned before the FCT High Court on Wednesday.

This is as supporters of the former governor besieged the court, forcing Justice Maryann Anenih to leave the courtroom in anger.

Justice Anenih, billed to take the plea of the former governor and two others, rose abruptly and announced not to come back until there was sanity in the courtroom.

Shortly after the Judge left the courtroom, Yahaya Bello, who sat at the front seat in the courtroom, got up and moved to control the surging crowd.

He immediately directed his followers and sympathisers to vacate their seats and leave the courtroom.

His actions doused the tension as the crowd without resistance left the courtroom one after the other.

To ensure sanity in the courtroom, the former governor sat at the entrance to the courtroom and ensured that none of his followers disobeyed the order of the court.

All his aides and followers patiently obeyed his instructions and left the court one after the other.

Meanwhile, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, is leading the Federal Government’s legal team for the arraignment, while Joseph Bodunde Dauda, SAN, is leading the legal team of the former governor in the 16-count charges.

