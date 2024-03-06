The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Ekiti state, Mr Paul Omotoso, is dead.

The Imesi Ekiti-born politician, it was gathered, died late Tuesday night after a brief illness.

Another source close to APC hierarchy in the state said he gave up the ghost in the early hours of Wednesday.

But, the State publicity secretary of the party, Mr Segun Dipe, who confirmed the development, could not give the cause of the APC chairman’s death or any other information about the incident.

Though not much is known about Omotoso’s death as of the time of filing this report, it was further gathered that the late APC chairman had been experiencing failing health since his abduction by some gunmen along Imesi-Agbado Road in July 2023.

Details Later…