The immediate-past governor of Adamawa State, Senator Muhammad Umar Jibrilla Bindow, has quit the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bindow officially resigned his membership of the party via a letter addressed to the APC chairman of Kolere Ward, Mubi North local government area of Adamawa State, dated January 20, 2023, and sighted by LEADERSHIP on Tuesday.

Bindow, who did not mention his next political party, however, added that his ‘faithful supporters’ across the State will be joining him in leaving the APC so as to champion the cause of building a harmonious Adamawa.

According to the former governor, who holds the traditional title of ‘Sardaunan Mubi’, his decision to quit APC was as a result of lack of genuine reconciliation of aggrieved stakeholders within the party in Adamawa State, since the defeat suffered by the party in 2019 general elections and aftermath of the 2022 APC primary elections.

“I wish to formally notify you of my decision to resign as a member of the All Progressive Congress party (APC) effective from 20th January, 2023.

“This decision is not an easy one but after deep prayers and wide consultations with my family, stakeholders and faithful followers across the state and country at large, I have decided to resign my membership.

“The decision is also as result of lack of genuine reconciliation of aggrieved stakeholders within the party in Adamawa state since the unfortunate events of the 2019 general elections and the 2022 primary elections.

“While thanking you and the party, I wish to also inform you that my faithful supporters will be joining me across the state in leaving the party so as to champion the cause of building a harmonious Adamawa that will enshrine unity in our diversity towards our collective development as a people,” Bindow stated in the letter.