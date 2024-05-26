A former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamorde is dead. He was 61.

Lamorde died in Egypt where he had travelled for medical treatment, a close associate revealed.

Born on December 20, 1962, Lamorde joined the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in 1986 and retired as a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in 2021.

While a police officer, he served as EFCC chairman between 2011 and 2015 under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

According to his profile on the EFCC website, Lamorde was the third Executive Chairman of the Commission. He was appointed in an acting capacity as Chairman of the Commission on November 3, 2011 following the removal of Farida Waziri by the then President Jonathan. He was confirmed as the third substantive Chairman of the Commission by the Senate on February 15, 2012.

Lamorde, who was born in Mubi, Adamawa State, attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology in 1984.

When the EFCC was created in 2003, Lamorde was made the pioneer Director of Operations.

On November 9, 2015, the then President Muhammadu Buhari replaced him with Ibrahim Magu as the EFCC Chairman.