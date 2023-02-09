The Federal Government has directed all Universities and Inter-University Centres to shut down and academic activities suspended from February 22 to March 14 over the forthcoming February 25 and March 11, 2023 general elections.

The order is to allow the over 3.8 million registered voters, accounting for 40.8 per cent of students, to participate in the elections.

The directive was contained in a circular dated February 3, 2023 and addressed to all Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities and Directors/Chief Executives of Inter-University Centres by the National Universities Commission (NUC), which was obtained by LEADERSHIP on Thursday.

NUC Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), Dr Chris Maiyaki, who signed the circular, confirmed to LEADERSHIP that the decision was also taken following the concerns expressed on the security of staff, students and properties of the ths respective institutions.

The circular reads in parts: “As Vice-Chancellors of all Universities and Directors Chief Executives of Inter University Centres are quite aware, the 2023 General Elections have been scheduled to hold on Saturday 25 February 2023, for the Presidential and National Assembly, and Saturday 11 March 2023 for Gubernatorial and State Assembly, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In view of the foregoing and concerns expressed on the security of staff, students and properties of the our respective institutions, the Honourable Minister of Education, Mal. Adamu Adamu has following extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies, directed that all Universities and Inter University Centres be shut down and academic activities be suspended between 22 February and 14th March, 2023

“Consequently, Vice-Chancellors, as well as Directors/Chief Executives of inter-university centres, are by this Circular requested to shut down their respective Institutions from Wednesday 22 February 2023 to Tuesday 14 March 2023.”