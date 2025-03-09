Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has invited the Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly to a meeting on Monday, March 9, 2025, at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo, in a letter dated March 7, 2025, and addressed to Speaker Amaewhule, said the meeting was in furtherance of the governor’s promise stated in his letter dated March 5, 2025 to notify the Speaker that Governor Fubara had received a copy of the Supreme Court judgement on the political crisis in the State.

Danagogo stated that issues to be discussed at the meeting include; provision of a befitting space for the Assembly’s sittings and payment of all outstanding remuneration or allowances of the lawmakers as well as presentation of budget and sundry matters.

The letter read in part: “I hereby write in furtherance of His Excellency’s promise stated in my letter dated 5 March, 2025 to notify you that His Excellency has received the Supreme Court Judgment, and has therefore directed me to invite you and your colleagues – the Honourable members of Rivers State House of Assembly, to a meeting to discuss: Provision of a befitting space for the Assembly’s sittings; payment of all outstanding remuneration or allowances of the Honourable members; presentation of Budget and sundry matters and any other matter(s), as may be necessary, to chart the way forward in the best interest of the state.

“Sequel to the above, I hereby humbly invite the Rt. Hon. Speaker, and all the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to a meeting with the Governor as follows:- Date:- Monday, 10th March, 2025; Time:- 10am; Venue:- Office of the Governor, Government House, Port Harcourt.

“Many thanks Sir, as we look forward to vour kind attendance with a view to charting the way forward in the interest of the good people of Rivers State.”