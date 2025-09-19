Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on Friday returned to Port Harcourt, 48 hours after President Bola Tinubu lifted the state of emergency in the state.

The aircraft carrying Fubara and his wife, Valerie, touched down at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, at exactly 12:12pm and he was received by his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu.

Meanwhile, thousands of supporters of the governor trooped out to the local wing of the airport to welcome him.

The supporters had on Thursday gathered at the main gate of the Government House, Port Harcourt, but where disappointed when Fubara did not show up.

However, the governor, it was learnt, was tied down by inexplicable official duties.

On Friday, with feelers that the governor will come in via the Port Harcourt International Airport, thousands of Rivers people have taken up every available space at the airport in anticipation of the governor’s arrival.

LEADERSHIP observed road leading into the airport has been taken over by a long stretch of vehicles by people from all walks of life.