Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has declared a 24-hour curfew on Mangu local government area of the state with immediate effect, following deteriorating security situation in the area.

LEADERSHIP gathered that there was an attack in Sabon Gari area of Mangu on Monday night, leading to the killing of unspecified number of residents.

According to a statement issued by the director of press and public affairs in the governor’s office, Gyang Bere, he said Governor Mutfwang took the decision after consultations with relevant security agencies. He stated that only persons on essential duties are allowed to move within the local government area until further notice.

The statement urged all citizens, especially residents of Mangu LGA, to comply with the directive and assist the security personnel by providing reliable information to restore peace and order in the area.

He lamented that some people were still determined to create an atmosphere of insecurity in the state despite the government’s efforts to end the activities of terrorist elements.

Governor Mutfwang also expressed his sympathy to the families of the victims and the injured, and assured them that the government will not relent in ensuring lasting peace in the state. He promised that the curfew would be reviewed as soon as the security situation improved.